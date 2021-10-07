ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,373 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.32% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $30,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,940,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

TR stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of -0.11.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,862,608.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 67.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.