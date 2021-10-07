ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Seagen worth $32,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Seagen by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Seagen by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Seagen by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $165.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.05.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.