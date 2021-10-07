ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 60,391 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,391 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,206,000 after acquiring an additional 205,533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 527,685 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 143,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $422,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $72.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.