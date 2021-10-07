ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 8,070 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of United Bankshares worth $29,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.42.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

