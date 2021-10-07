ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 8,361 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.26.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $212.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.84. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

