ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VeriSign worth $28,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VRSN opened at $208.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.21, for a total value of $140,505.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,440.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,665 shares of company stock worth $3,844,604. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.