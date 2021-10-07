ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,578 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of NorthWestern worth $27,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at about $1,206,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWE stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average is $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

