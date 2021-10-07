ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 10,542 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,490 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Splunk worth $23,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $146.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

