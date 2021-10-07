ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 22,826 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,826 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $32,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES stock opened at $88.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average is $101.99.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $34.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.