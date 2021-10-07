ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 23,519 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,519 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of PACCAR worth $33,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

