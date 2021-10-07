ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 28,003 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,003 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Copart worth $32,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Copart by 0.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,000 shares of company stock worth $54,278,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

