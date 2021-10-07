ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 29,373 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,373 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.32% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $30,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TR. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TR opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $58.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of -0.11.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,862,608.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

