ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,147 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of ANSYS worth $35,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $344.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,087 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,462. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

