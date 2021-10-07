ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 36,904 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,904 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $38,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451,563 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,465 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

