ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 39,248 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Black Hills worth $29,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,498,000 after acquiring an additional 65,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 988,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $7,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

BKH opened at $66.12 on Thursday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

