ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,441 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $42,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,553,000 after acquiring an additional 122,611 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,638,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total value of $2,988,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock worth $56,699,745. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.96.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $612.93 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $629.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $601.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.08. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

