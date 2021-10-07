ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Okta worth $30,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Okta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 12.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $231.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,717.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,312 shares of company stock worth $34,113,279 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.