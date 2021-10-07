ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,992 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $40,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $161.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.57. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.05.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

