ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 70,776 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,776 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of New Jersey Resources worth $28,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth about $2,528,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,570,000 after acquiring an additional 294,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 23.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 125,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $36.99 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 70.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

