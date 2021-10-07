ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,719 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Atlassian worth $32,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $395.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.09. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of -141.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $176.42 and a twelve month high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

