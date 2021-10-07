ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VeriSign worth $28,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $642,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total transaction of $126,118.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,604 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $208.19 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.