ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,682 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Stamps.com worth $39,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMP stock opened at $329.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.72. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $329.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 24,508 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $7,908,731.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.44, for a total transaction of $1,409,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,867 shares of company stock valued at $59,357,671. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STMP. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

