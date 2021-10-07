ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,650 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $25,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $301,779,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after purchasing an additional 443,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

