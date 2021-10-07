ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $99.46

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.46 and traded as low as $84.69. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $86.53, with a volume of 141,182 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 158.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 46.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

