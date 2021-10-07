ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Trading Up 1.6%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB)’s stock price were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.79 and last traded at $45.63. Approximately 1,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.