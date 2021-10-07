ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $22.44

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.44, but opened at $21.76. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 481,838 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

