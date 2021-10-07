ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ) Shares Up 2%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.32 and last traded at $126.06. 58,248,793 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 33,732,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.40.

