ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $8.47

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.47, but opened at $8.18. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 667,164 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

