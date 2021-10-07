ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) Shares Down 1.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 144,119,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 85,983,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.