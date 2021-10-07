ProxyNode One Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $40,839.61 and approximately $3.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.09 or 0.00353299 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002145 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 187,743,026 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

