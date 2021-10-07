Prudential (LON:PRU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,472.26

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,472.26 ($19.24) and traded as high as GBX 1,492 ($19.49). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,479.50 ($19.33), with a volume of 5,388,204 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,686.11 ($22.03).

The firm has a market cap of £38.70 billion and a PE ratio of -21.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,460.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,472.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s payout ratio is -0.24%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

