Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.15

Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $8.21. Psychemedics shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 8,458 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a P/E ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Psychemedics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Psychemedics in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Psychemedics in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

About Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.