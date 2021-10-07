PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PPERY stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

