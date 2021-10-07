Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.10

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.10. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 2,251 shares.

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)

Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PJSC is engaged in the power generation and production using renewable energy sources. It operates through the following business segments: Generation, Retailing, Research and Development Institutes, Repair, and Contractors. The Generation segment deals with the production and sale of electricity and capacity operations.

