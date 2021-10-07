Public Mint Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $103,129.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00047434 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars.

