Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 19,250 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $338.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.46. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.73 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.63.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

