Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 219,409 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,409 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.06% of IHS Markit worth $28,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 6.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NYSE INFO opened at $118.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $77.39 and a twelve month high of $125.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at $153,101,505.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

