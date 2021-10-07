Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 690,697 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 500.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828,618 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,697 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $30,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 36,627.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,759 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $89,511,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 639.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,765,473 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $91,067,000 after buying an additional 2,391,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of FCX opened at $31.71 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

