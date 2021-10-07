Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 8,360 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of Atmos Energy worth $34,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,281,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 71.8% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 390,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,521,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 107,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,725,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,810,000 after acquiring an additional 26,917 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $90.16 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.