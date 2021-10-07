Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 93,600 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $17,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 335,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares during the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,170,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,474 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 386.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $77.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

