Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 2,000,000 ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,000,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 1.95% of ironSource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $121,000.

ironSource stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. ironSource Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.78.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

