Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 130,154 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $43,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

