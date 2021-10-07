Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of GameStop worth $24,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth $392,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth $1,266,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth $285,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $171.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.20 and a beta of -2.20. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. Analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $59.00.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.