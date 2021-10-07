Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 966,690 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Apple were worth $548,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day moving average of $137.50. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

