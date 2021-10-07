Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.15% of VeriSign worth $37,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total transaction of $140,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,714,616.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,665 shares of company stock worth $3,844,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $208.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

