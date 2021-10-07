Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $194.39 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $141.33 and a 52-week high of $200.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.86. The firm has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

