Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

INTU opened at $534.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $550.37 and a 200-day moving average of $481.58. The company has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.05 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

