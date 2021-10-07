Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $18.14 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 206,305 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM opened at $178.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.38.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.