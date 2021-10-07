Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $18.69 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,624 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 181.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 10.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $191.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.