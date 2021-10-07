Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $19.36 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in American Tower by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $9,562,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT opened at $267.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.04 and a 200 day moving average of $267.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.